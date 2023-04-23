TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) PT Raised to $137.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TEL. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.91.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TEL opened at $128.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.08. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $138.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.9% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.