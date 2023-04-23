Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDOC. Stephens started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink raised Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of TDOC opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.29. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $61.20.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $637.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 567.53%. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 22,040 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $571,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 603,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,634,974.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 7,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $192,862.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,064.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 22,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $571,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,634,974.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,135 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 8.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,584,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $533,130,000 after buying an additional 1,655,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,639,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $345,757,000 after purchasing an additional 78,859 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,783,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,468,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,309,000 after acquiring an additional 72,396 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,892,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,754,000 after purchasing an additional 97,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

