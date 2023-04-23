Telsey Advisory Group Raises Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target to $85.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:SIG opened at $74.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.18 and a 200 day moving average of $69.69. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $83.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.17. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 46.64%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,884,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,884,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $774,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,516,324.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,693 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,235. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 15.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,388,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,597,000 after buying an additional 13,848 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 21.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 58,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 732,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,790,000 after buying an additional 462,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

