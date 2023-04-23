Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 212.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 213.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 229.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 196.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.13.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $165.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.61. The stock has a market cap of $523.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $344.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

