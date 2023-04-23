The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,700,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,200,463,000 after purchasing an additional 275,168 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,028,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,192,000 after purchasing an additional 49,793 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Allstate by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,764 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,333,000 after acquiring an additional 759,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,735,000 after acquiring an additional 409,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $115.78 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.20 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

