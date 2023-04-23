The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allstate Trading Down 1.4 %

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $115.78 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $103.20 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.31 and a 200-day moving average of $127.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -66.92%.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Further Reading

