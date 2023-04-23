The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 33,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 18,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4,452.7% during the 4th quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 23,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,223,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,789,378.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $9,423,777.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,223,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,789,378.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 676,962 shares worth $53,960,539. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

Shares of SCHW opened at $53.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.22. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

