The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Raised by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $762,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CI shares. SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.75.

The Cigna Group stock opened at $252.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $274.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.17. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.11 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $810,119.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,833.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $810,119.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,833.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

