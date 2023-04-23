The Clorox Company (CLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 25th

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 1.18 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th.

Clorox has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 36 consecutive years. Clorox has a payout ratio of 87.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Clorox to earn $5.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.1%.

Clorox stock opened at $165.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.41. Clorox has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $165.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CLX. Citigroup began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.55.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

