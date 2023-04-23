The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target to $70.00

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

BRKR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Bruker from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.25.

Bruker Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $81.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. Bruker has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.76 and a 200 day moving average of $69.38.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.68 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,588,000 after purchasing an additional 487,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,386 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Bruker by 16.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,232,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bruker by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,139,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,600,000 after purchasing an additional 61,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bruker by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,167,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,134,000 after acquiring an additional 218,864 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

