The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,023 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $300.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.07. The company has a market capitalization of $303.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

