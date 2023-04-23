The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Holdings Lowered by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE SJM opened at $151.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.08 and a 200-day moving average of $151.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.16.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.27.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,691.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

