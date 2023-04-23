The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Position Increased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KHC. MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

KHC stock opened at $39.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.77%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

