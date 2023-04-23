Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 728 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 31,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,135,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $627,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $571.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $561.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $550.45. The firm has a market cap of $220.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $611.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.54 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.94%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,614,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

