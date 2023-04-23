Thor Energy (LON:THR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.30

Shares of Thor Energy Plc (LON:THR – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Thor Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00), with a volume of 293,361 shares trading hands.

Thor Energy Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Thor Energy Company Profile

Thor Mining PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for tungsten, molybdenum, copper, uranium, vanadium, gold, lithium, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Molyhil tungsten-molybdenum project located in the Northern Territory of Australia; the Uranium and Vanadium project situated in the Colorado and Utah; and the Ragged Range project located in Eastern Pilbara Craton, Western Australia.

