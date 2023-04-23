Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 20,237 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 505% compared to the typical volume of 3,344 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Game Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Stock Up 3.7 %

IGT stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $28.81.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IGT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley began coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

