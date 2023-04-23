Tranquility Partners LLC Has $421,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 17,439.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,074 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,050 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Chevron by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after purchasing an additional 847,841 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,477,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,801,000 after purchasing an additional 767,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Chevron by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,550,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $653,751,000 after purchasing an additional 703,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $169.12 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.