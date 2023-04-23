Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Lowers Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Sell

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Edward Jones raised Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KGI Securities lowered Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $207.13.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $165.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $523.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $344.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.