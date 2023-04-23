TXO Energy Partners (NYSE:TXO) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Financial Analysis

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) and TXO Energy Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.
Profitability
This table compares MV Oil Trust and TXO Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MV Oil Trust
|93.84%
|N/A
|355.19%
|TXO Energy Partners
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MV Oil Trust and TXO Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MV Oil Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|TXO Energy Partners
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3.33
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares MV Oil Trust and TXO Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MV Oil Trust
|$27.20 million
|5.26
|$25.53 million
|$1.91
|6.52
|TXO Energy Partners
|$246.40 million
|2.75
|-$7.67 million
|N/A
|N/A
MV Oil Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TXO Energy Partners.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
4.7% of MV Oil Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
MV Oil Trust beats TXO Energy Partners on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About MV Oil Trust
MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
About TXO Energy Partners
TXO Energy Partners L.P. is a master limited partnership focused on the acquisition, development, optimization and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid reserves principally in North America. TXO Energy Partners L.P. is based in FORT WORTH, Texas.
Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.