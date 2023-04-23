TXO Energy Partners (NYSE:TXO) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Financial Analysis

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) and TXO Energy Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MV Oil Trust and TXO Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MV Oil Trust 93.84% N/A 355.19% TXO Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MV Oil Trust and TXO Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A TXO Energy Partners 0 0 2 1 3.33

Earnings and Valuation

TXO Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 46.97%. Given TXO Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TXO Energy Partners is more favorable than MV Oil Trust.

This table compares MV Oil Trust and TXO Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MV Oil Trust $27.20 million 5.26 $25.53 million $1.91 6.52 TXO Energy Partners $246.40 million 2.75 -$7.67 million N/A N/A

MV Oil Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TXO Energy Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.7% of MV Oil Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MV Oil Trust beats TXO Energy Partners on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About TXO Energy Partners

TXO Energy Partners L.P. is a master limited partnership focused on the acquisition, development, optimization and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid reserves principally in North America. TXO Energy Partners L.P. is based in FORT WORTH, Texas.

