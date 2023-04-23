United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 190.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund during the first quarter worth about $259,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 581.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund during the first quarter worth about $333,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 14.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund during the first quarter worth about $505,000.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

United States Oil Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of USO stock opened at $68.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.54. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1-year low of $57.83 and a 1-year high of $92.20.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.