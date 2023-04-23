UNIUM (UNM) Trading Down 11.2% This Week

UNIUM (UNM) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. UNIUM has a market cap of $539.31 million and $82,687.70 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UNIUM has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One UNIUM token can currently be bought for $37.71 or 0.00136821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

UNIUM

About UNIUM

UNIUM’s launch date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,300,000 tokens. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNIUM is unium.finance.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 37.67506681 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $82,825.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

