Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,987 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.4% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,987,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,682,539,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,773,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,225,000 after buying an additional 253,178 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $529,864,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,253,000 after buying an additional 68,403 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,195,000 after acquiring an additional 65,507 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $82.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.27. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $111.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

