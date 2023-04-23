Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $43.00

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 43 ($0.53) and traded as high as GBX 43 ($0.53). Venture Life Group shares last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.53), with a volume of 110,791 shares trading hands.

Venture Life Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 35.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £53.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,075.00, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Venture Life Group

In other Venture Life Group news, insider Mark Adams purchased 23,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £10,067.16 ($12,457.81). Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Venture Life Group Company Profile

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, dermo-cosmetics, and topical products for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Venture Life Brands and Customer Brands segments.

