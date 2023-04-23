Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,085,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,096 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 2.91% of Veracyte worth $49,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 13,393 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth about $10,440,000.

In other news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $749,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

VCYT opened at $23.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average is $23.68. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $32.40.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.92 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VCYT. Raymond James lowered shares of Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

