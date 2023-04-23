Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,428,979 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 958,766 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.05% of Veradigm worth $78,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veradigm by 2,101.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veradigm by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Veradigm by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 816.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 254,060 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Veradigm by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDRX shares. SVB Securities reduced their target price on shares of Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veradigm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veradigm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Shares of MDRX opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Veradigm Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $22.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.15.

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

