Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,058,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,629,000 after purchasing an additional 578,564 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 395,317.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 569,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 569,257 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,857,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,284,000 after purchasing an additional 286,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 412.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 282,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,750,000 after purchasing an additional 227,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.70.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $196.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $215.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.88.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.82%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

