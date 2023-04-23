Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Price Target Raised to GBX 385

Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 345 ($4.27) to GBX 385 ($4.76) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 425 ($5.26) to GBX 475 ($5.88) in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Vesuvius alerts:

Vesuvius Price Performance

Vesuvius stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. Vesuvius has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70.

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius Plc engages in the provision of molten metal flow engineering and technology solutions. It operates through the Steel and Foundry segments. The Steel segment consists of steel flow control, sensors and probes, and advanced refractories. The Foundry segment includes the supply of consumable products, technical advice, and application support to the foundry industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.