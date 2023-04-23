Via Renewables, Inc. (VIASP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 on July 17th

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.7399 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Via Renewables Price Performance

Shares of Via Renewables stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.28. Via Renewables has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $25.26.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

