Via Renewables, Inc. (VIASP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 on July 17th

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.7399 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.
Via Renewables Price Performance
Shares of Via Renewables stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.28. Via Renewables has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $25.26.
About Via Renewables
