Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.37

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and traded as high as $0.79. Viking Energy Group shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 118,402 shares traded.

Viking Energy Group Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36.

Viking Energy Group Company Profile

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The firm operates through the following segments: Power Generation and, Oil and Gas.

