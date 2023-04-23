Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.56

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.56 and traded as low as $3.38. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 842,300 shares.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

