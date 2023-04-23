Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.8% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,801,337,000 after purchasing an additional 912,545 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Visa by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,821,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,695 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,270,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,357,438,000 after purchasing an additional 77,186 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Visa by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,157,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,337,444,000 after purchasing an additional 383,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,004,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,218,771,000 after purchasing an additional 126,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.70.

V opened at $234.05 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $440.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.23.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

