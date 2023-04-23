Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.192 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This is a boost from Vivendi’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vivendi Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VIVHY opened at $10.77 on Friday. Vivendi has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vivendi from €13.40 ($14.57) to €13.60 ($14.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vivendi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.78.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.