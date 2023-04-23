Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.78.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vivendi from €13.40 ($14.57) to €13.60 ($14.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.
Vivendi Trading Down 0.6 %
OTCMKTS:VIVHY opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $12.50.
Vivendi Increases Dividend
Vivendi Company Profile
Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vivendi (VIVHY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.