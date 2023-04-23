W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Given New $555.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $537.00 to $555.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $691.13.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $670.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $709.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $669.79 and its 200-day moving average is $607.65.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 33.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

