Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 213,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,042 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 513,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,245,000 after buying an additional 61,456 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $35.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $46.80.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBA. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.46.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

