Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,524 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $1,213,212,000. Newport Trust Co increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 51,205,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $333,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on WBD. Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Shares of WBD stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $21.94.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

