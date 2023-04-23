Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 88.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,424 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 219.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Webster Financial by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,259,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,140 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,204 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.70.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS opened at $38.68 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $56.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.