WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target Raised to $105.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WEC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.40.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $97.06 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $271,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 28.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

