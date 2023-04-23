Wedbush Cuts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $215.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Tesla from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Argus decreased their target price on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $207.13.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $165.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $344.95.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

