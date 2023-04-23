Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Welltower by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 985.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Stock Down 0.3 %

Welltower stock opened at $75.63 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.35, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.99.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 762.52%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

