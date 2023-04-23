Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,487,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,791,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,989 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,144,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010,798 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,564,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,253 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Welltower by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,281,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,030,000 after buying an additional 143,331 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,648,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,995,000 after buying an additional 657,216 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $75.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.99. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $96.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.35, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 762.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Citigroup raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

