West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 25th

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th.

West Pharmaceutical Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. West Pharmaceutical Services has a payout ratio of 9.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to earn $8.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

WST stock opened at $365.88 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $369.52. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $331.09 and a 200 day moving average of $273.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total value of $483,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,697.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total transaction of $483,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,697.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.