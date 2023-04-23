Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.74

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and traded as high as $1.77. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 122,892 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Western Copper and Gold Trading Down 3.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Western Copper and Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 537,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 936.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23,402 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

