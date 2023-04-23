Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, April 24th.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.25 million. On average, analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Western New England Bancorp Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $172.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.52. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.17.

Western New England Bancorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

