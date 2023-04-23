Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEBGet Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, April 24th.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.25 million. On average, analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Western New England Bancorp Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $172.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.52. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.17.

Western New England Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Earnings History for Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB)

