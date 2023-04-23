WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $38.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of WestRock from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of WestRock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Stock Down 0.9 %

WRK stock opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.65.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

Institutional Trading of WestRock

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in WestRock by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in WestRock by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.