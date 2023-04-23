WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRKGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $38.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of WestRock from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of WestRock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.57.

WestRock Stock Down 0.9 %

WRK stock opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.65.

WestRock (NYSE:WRKGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

Institutional Trading of WestRock

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in WestRock by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in WestRock by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

