Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,687.14 ($45.63).

WTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.50) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,510 ($43.44) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($43.31) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($51.97) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Whitbread Price Performance

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at GBX 3,125 ($38.67) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,953.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,007.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,808.14. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,649.99 ($45.17).

Insider Transactions at Whitbread

Whitbread Company Profile

In other Whitbread news, insider Dame Karen Jones acquired 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,140 ($38.86) per share, for a total transaction of £8,635 ($10,685.56). In other Whitbread news, insider Cilla Snowball acquired 2,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,078 ($38.09) per share, for a total transaction of £69,501.24 ($86,005.74). Also, insider Dame Karen Jones acquired 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,140 ($38.86) per share, for a total transaction of £8,635 ($10,685.56). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,490 shares of company stock worth $10,787,980. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

