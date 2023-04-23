Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.95

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and traded as high as $6.03. Wienerberger shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 26,936 shares traded.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Wienerberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36.

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

