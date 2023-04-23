William Blair Comments on Aon plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for AON in a report issued on Thursday, April 20th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $14.69 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $14.66. The consensus estimate for AON’s current full-year earnings is $14.55 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AON’s FY2024 earnings at $16.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AON. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.

AON Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $333.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $310.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.66. The company has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. AON has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $334.10.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 37.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth $43,774,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of AON by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 194,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,198,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 88.9% during the first quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in AON by 9.6% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at $54,788,907.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at $54,788,907.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. AON’s payout ratio is 18.48%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

