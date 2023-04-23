Worldwide Healthcare Trust (LON:WWH) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3,142.79

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,142.79 ($38.89) and traded as high as GBX 3,256.17 ($40.29). Worldwide Healthcare Trust shares last traded at GBX 3,255 ($40.28), with a volume of 198,107 shares changing hands.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market cap of £2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,503.85 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,142.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,208.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Worldwide Healthcare Trust news, insider Bandhana Rawal bought 796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,137 ($38.82) per share, with a total value of £24,970.52 ($30,900.28). In other Worldwide Healthcare Trust news, insider Jo Parfrey bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,120 ($38.61) per share, with a total value of £62,400 ($77,218.17). Also, insider Bandhana Rawal bought 796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,137 ($38.82) per share, with a total value of £24,970.52 ($30,900.28). Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Worldwide Healthcare Trust

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

