WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives $1,041.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,041.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WPP. StockNews.com began coverage on WPP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on WPP from GBX 770 ($9.53) to GBX 760 ($9.40) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WPP

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the first quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the first quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in WPP by 187.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in WPP by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP Trading Up 1.1 %

WPP Increases Dividend

Shares of WPP opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. WPP has a 52-week low of $39.67 and a 52-week high of $65.45.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.4657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.91. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%.

About WPP

(Get Rating)

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

Further Reading

